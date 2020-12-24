Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines May Prove Effective Against UK COVID-19 Strain

With the world suspending travel with the UK, leading vaccine manufacturers, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, have started testing their Coronavirus vaccines against the more infectious strain of the virus which emerged from England earlier this month.

Both vaccine manufacturers have expressed confidence that their vaccines would prove effective against the mutated Coronavirus, although further testing is needed to confirm this which could take few weeks.

Moderna, in an official statement, said that considering the data available with the company thus far, the immunity induced by Moderna’s vaccine would prove effective against the variant of the virus that recently emerged in the UK.

CEO BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, noted that the company’s vaccine will remain effective against the new variant, adding that scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with new virus variants.

Pfizer, who developed the vaccine with BioNTech, revealed that it has already started analyzing data of the blood samples of those vaccinated in the UK to ascertain whether the vaccine neutralizes the mutated strain or not.