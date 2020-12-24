PAS, OMG & Police Officials to Get Official Email Addresses

The Establishment Division Islamabad has created official email addresses of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), Office Management Group (OMG), and the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP). In a notification issued by the government, officers will receive an SMS on registered credentials (Username/Email ID) along with a 3-digit code.

The Establishment Division has directed officers to start using their official email accounts for official correspondence.

Establishment Division has Created Official Email Addresses of All Serving PAS, PSP, SG and OMG Officers, SMS being sent to all Officer. Details on websitehttps://t.co/TGrWrQVPkZ — Establishment Division Islamabad (@EstabDivPk) December 23, 2020

The Establishment Division Islamabad has ordered all officers to regularly delete unnecessary emails to remain within the allocated storage quota of 5 GB. The division said, “this will ensure that emails sent to you will not bounce back.”

Furthermore, the division notified all officers that any correspondence mail sent by the Establishment Division at their official email addresses will automatically be deemed as received.

The division has directed all PAS, PSP, SG, and OMG officers to contact Deputy Director Networks, Muhammad Umer Qureshi, at 051-9103563 or [email protected], for further support and assistance.