Ufone Ends 2020 by Reaffirming Commitment to Prioritizing Customers

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone, reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and happiness of its customers as it ends the year 2020 on a positive note.

Despite the year being particularly tough for businesses with the COVID pandemic affecting companies across the world, the telecom sector stepped up to play a very important role. Ufone lauds the role of its fraternity in connecting people and developing agile strategies promptly to adapt to the new normal during this period.

In the course of these challenging times, Ufone adopted a multi-pronged strategy to facilitate its customers by providing convenience and satisfaction. As a principal approach, to curb the spread of the virus, digital services to facilitate online transactions and subscriptions for customers, such as recharging balance using My Ufone App, UPaisa, and via Ufone’s website was introduced.

The Super Family continued to be the most sought-after product in 2020 as well. Due to its customer-centric approach, Ufone was able to introduce new denominations for its customers.

In the Postpaid segment, new packages were introduced that address postpaid base requirements. A positive word of mouth was experienced on social media about the simplicity offered in the new Prime Packages.

In parallel, Ufone undertook a comprehensive Coronavirus relief and support effort worth PKR 1.9 Billion for the PM Relief Fund. The package aimed to help people across the country to stay connected and provide access to facilities, mainly food and healthcare, to the most vulnerable communities.

The real challenge emerged during the COVID-19 outbreak due to a rapidly evolving landscape, but the brand was quick to pivot. As the demand for online connectivity surged following a lockdown, Ufone came to the fore with messages of hope and practical steps needed to ensure the wellbeing of its employees, partners, and customers.

It was clear that in those difficult times people needed encouragement, especially the frontline workers.

On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, Ufone dedicated 2020 to the Real Heroes of the country, encouraging resilience and services of the frontline workers during Covid-19. This campaign garnered appreciation from the public and helped Ufone further its corporate reputation and the connection with its customers.

The brand also collaborated with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to create widespread awareness about Coronavirus, and assisted in volunteer registration through its helpline 1030. Likewise, it partnered with MicroEnsure to bring financial security in times of need by offering a financial safety net to customers against costs of hospitalization at any hospital across Pakistan.

In recognition of their efforts for customer empowerment, Ufone won two prestigious Effie Awards in 2020. Ufone won a Gold award for Best in Internet & Telecom category for its SuperCard campaign Budget bamuqabla befikri and a Bronze award in Best and Internet & Telecom for Balochistan Football Cup 2019.

The brand also went on to win two Eventex Global Awards in Gold categories for the Ufone Balochistan Football Cup this year- an initiative to create opportunities for young sportsmen of the province. Amongst 444 entries from 39 countries, the Ufone emerged as the winner in two categories i.e. People’s Choice Award and the Best CSR Event Award.

The company joined hands with Universal Services Fund to expand its services to underserved areas of Balochistan. The inauguration of the Rs759 million “Seamless Broadband Coverage Project” from Hub to Jiwani is a game-changer in this regard.

Similarly, more than 2.3 million people in the 12 districts of Balochistan which include Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaghai, Awaran Lasbela, Kharan, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Gawadar, benefitted from the partnership between Universal Service Fund and Ufone.

Furthermore, in sync with the Prime Minister’s initiative of digitization of the country, Ufone launched a Mobile application for the UPaisa service to make cashless transactions more convenient for customers.

Ufone’s Value Added Services strategy for 2020 focused on consolidating the existing VAS portfolio and launching new digital initiatives. For its complete customer base, Ufone introduced Google Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) in 2020.

This has digitally enabled customers to purchase mobile applications and in-app accessories using their mobile balance. Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) acts as a payment collection agent for many new partners and provide customers with convenient and enriched access to digital content.

During the course of the challenges brought on during this year, Ufone exhibited great determination and resilience to improve the lives and experiences of the people of Pakistan.

Through introducing the aforementioned initiatives, Ufone has reaffirmed its commitment to giving the highest importance to its customers by ensuring their safety, security, and happiness by staying true to its tagline, ‘Tum hi tou ho’!