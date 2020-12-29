Punjab Launches Online Portal for Retirement of Teachers

Taking another step towards digitization, the Punjab government has launched an online portal to automate the existing settlement process of retiring School Education Department (SED) employees.

Named “Online Retirement System for Teachers (ORST)” the online portal has been developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Today for the First time School Education Department Punjab launched the Online Portal for Retirement of Teachers. No more bribery, no safarish from anyone and a complete transparent system. Notification on your device. Cost to us – Zero. pic.twitter.com/lzlVNvemLO — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) December 29, 2020

Education Minister Punjab, Dr. Murad Raas, formally launched the ORST in a ceremony held earlier today at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) in Lahore.

While addressing the launch ceremony, Dr. Murad said that the launch of ORST will allow teachers to complete their settlement process without having to bribe at different stages of the process.

He noted that previous governments did not implement any steps to make life easier for teachers.

He also pledged to bring more transparency in the SED by completely automating the department after the digitization of the retirement process