Karachi’s Restaurants and Business Centres to Close at 5 PM on December 31st

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Karachi, Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, has finalized the security plan for the city for 31 December, according to which restaurants and business centers will be closed at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve to reduce traffic jams.

A notification issued on Tuesday detailed that security officers will be stationed at public places, recreational spots, main highways, and Sea View and that a plan for the regulation of the traffic around Sea View will be implemented accordingly.

Consequently, a ban has been imposed on aerial firing, the display of weapons, and one-wheeling. Strict action will be taken against violators, and Section 144 will be imposed to prevent aerial firing.

In other news, Faisalabad’s Regional Police Officer (RPO), Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has also directed police officers to draft a comprehensive strategy to monitor activities on New Year’s eve and take strict action against violators.