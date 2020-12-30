World’s Largest Furniture Retailer Set to Enter Pakistani Market

The world-famous furniture retail company, IKEA, will reportedly enter the Pakistani markets in the next few months. A multinational conglomerate famous for its unique designs and ready-to-assemble furniture, IKEA would likely bring its cost-effective product range to a commercially estranged Pakistani market.

The news of IKEA launching in Pakistan hit local media after Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, announced the news. A few notable Twitter handlers also pitched in the news:

Furniture conglomerate IKEA en route to #Pakistan to start its operations in the country, Pakistani ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, said on Tuesday. https://t.co/WWxstW3Uza — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) December 29, 2020

Dr. Faisal, in a statement, said that he recently met with Dieter Mettke, an IKEA official expected to lead the multinational conglomerate’s operations in Pakistan. In what is now a deleted tweet, Dr. Faisal said,

Met Dieter Mettke IKEA Deutschland. He is going to Pakistan to be in charge of Ikea operations. We look forward to Ikea opening up stores in major cities of Pakistan.

IKEA has been the world’s largest furniture retailer since 2008. In 2018, the international retailer launched its store in India. To date, IKEA has over 271 stores in the EU, 65 in North America, 14 in the UAE, 11 in Oceania, 82 in Asia, and 2 in Africa. The first IKEA store opened in Amhult, Sweden, in 1958.