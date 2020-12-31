IT Minister Inaugurates Disaster Recovery Center Lahore for NTC

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, virtually inaugurated the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Lahore for National Data Center (NDC) of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on Thursday.

The new site is a full-fledged Data-Center, which will not only work as a backup to the existing Data-Center but will also provide enhanced capacity for the provision of cloud-based services to the Government of Pakistan, with advanced features and security.

Haque congratulated NTC Management on the completion of the significant project of DRC. He appreciated MD NTC for his leadership and management of the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure in the Public Sector without any government funding.

ALSO READ

NTC Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Dumped Imports of Inorganic Yellow Chrome Pigment from India & Korea

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Ministry of IT and Telecom is doing its best to achieve PM’s vision for Digital Pakistan, NTC’s and all attached Organizations of MoITT’s performance [is] speaking itself.”

He advised NTC Managing Director, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, to start the project for Karachi and Quetta Data-Center. “It’s remarkable, as I was briefed by MD NTC, that during the COVID-19 pandemic, NTC National Data-Centre acted as the main platform for hosting all the systems, Web, and Mobile applications developed for data acquisition and data analysis, which assisted NCOC and other policymakers,” IT Minister said.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when every department was demanding special funds to fight against the pandemic. The NTC in the times of the corona crisis has earned a profit of Rs. 578 million in the financial year 2019-20,” he maintained.

He said that that this government entity has also managed to complete a 100 percent Annual Development Plan (ADP) during the financial year 2019-20, which is a record in the public sector.

MD NTC, in his opening speech, said that this is a historic occasion for NTC to have achieved the milestone of establishing DRC in Lahore. He further remarked that this day is also significant as NTC has completed its 25 years journey.

ALSO READ

NTC Command Committed to Impove Quality of Technology Education

It is pertinent to mention that NTC has shown record growth in exchanges at 225 percent, record expansion to new districts and cities at 50 percent, record ADP completion in FY 2016-17 and 2019-20 at 100 percent, subscribers growth at 16 percent with Broadband subscribers growth at 115 percent.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary IT and Telecom, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Managing Director, NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, CEO Huawei, Mark Meng, MD EBG Huawei, GAO Weijie, and others senior officials.