Karachi’s Record-Breaking Cold Wave to Last Even Longer Than PMD’s Prediction

The record-breaking cold wave is expected to stay a little longer than projected, with temperatures hovering just below 9°C since the beginning of this week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department recently reported weather forecasts for Karachi, with new data suggesting the cold wave to last till Sunday.

A Met department spokesperson said in a statement that temperatures in the next few days will hover between 7°C and 9°C.

Cold winds moving at a speed of 54 km/hr were measured on the wind map, hitting the southern seaport along city lines, dropping temperature even further. As per details, the minimum temperature within city lines was recorded at 8.2°, with humidity in the air crossing 41%.

In their previous report earmarking record-breaking temperatures in Karachi, PMD projected the cold spell to last till 18th January. As of today’s weather forecast, the intensity will peak till Sunday, gradually hitting normalcy in January 2021.