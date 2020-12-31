Minister to Vote in Favor of Reopening Educational Institutes From 11 Jan in Next Meeting

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Education Minister (ESE), Shehram Khan Tarakai, has suggested reopening educational institutes across the country from 11 January 2021.

While addressing the media, the Education Minister said that the aforementioned suggestion will be tabled in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that will be held on 4 January 2021 to deliberate on the reopening of educational institutions.

Recently, Education Minister Punjab, Dr. Murad Raas, said that although the provincial government is against shutting down educational institutes, it is the most viable option under current circumstances.

He stated that IPEMC would have no option but to extend the closure of educational institutes across the country if the ongoing Coronavirus related situation does not ameliorate.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Sindh, Saeed Ghani, said that the chances of reopening educational institutes across the province in January 2021 are bleak amid the second wave of Coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, IPEMC, in light of the recommendations of NCOC, had announced to shut down educational institutes from 23 November 2020 to 10 January 2021 after the Coronavirus situation deteriorated all over the country.