Pakistani Students Make Pakistan Proud at Huawei ICT Competition

Pakistani students have won the top two coveted spots at the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition Middle East 2020. The team of Kalim Ullah, Maria Aftab, and Asadullah stood first in the regional tech contest, qualifying for the final global competition. They won $20,000 and were offered jobs at Huawei.

Over 15,000 students from 440 universities from across the world participated in the virtually held event this year. Pakistan emerged victorious receiving $20,000 along with Huawei MateBook laptops, smartphones, and an opportunity to join Huawei Pakistan.

The winning students belonged to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

ALSO READ

IT Minister Inaugurates Disaster Recovery Center Lahore for NTC

A member of the winning team, Kalim Ullah, said it was an “exciting and incredibly proud” moment for Pakistan.

“It is a huge honor to represent Pakistan in the esteemed competition and to bring glory to our country,” he added.

ALSO READ

Huawei is Making Ultra-Thin All in One Desktop PCs [Leak]

Asadullah said that Huawei selected the top 500 students from Pakistan out of thousands of aspirants, then “the list was narrowed down to 150 students” who were trained during the preliminary round. The best 30 students were shortlisted for the final national round and the top six made it for the Huawei ICT Middle East competition.