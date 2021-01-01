Ramiz Raja Announces to Participate in a Tape Ball ‘Tournament For Married Players’

Cricket is the most popular sport in the country by far. The craze of the sport is not only limited to professional hardball cricket. One can find people playing tape ball cricket in almost every ground and street all over the country.

Former cricketer and renowned commentator, Ramiz Raja, announced that he would take part in a local tape ball tournament exclusive to married men. Raja announced on Twitter that he has applied to take part in the tournament. Since its a joke, the announcement has given many a hard laugh.

I have applied to play in this one! pic.twitter.com/yo4btgXaax — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 31, 2020

Ramiz shared the brochure of the tournament, and the conditions for taking part in the tournament are quite interesting. The player must be married, over the age of 35, and have children to be eligible to take part in the tournament.

The brochure states that the tournament aims to give the married men a chance to relive their youth. The entry fee for the tournament is Rs. 500, and the participants will have to bring their identity cards to prove that they meet the requirements. Furthermore, the tournament management will provide medical aid and food for the players.

Although tape ball cricket is famous in Pakistan, such conditions are rarely seen. Usually, the tournaments are open to all citizens.