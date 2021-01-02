Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Lahore Airport

Flights to and from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, continue to be disrupted by fog which reduced visibility to 20 meters, resulting in either the cancellation or suspension of several domestic and international flights.

The fog has affected the schedules of at least 12 domestic and international flights of which six Lahore-bound flights were delayed, one outgoing flight was canceled, and six others were postponed.

Dense fog has been disrupting travel across Punjab over the last couple of days, causing inconvenience to travelers. A huge accident was recently reported near Sheikhupura in which around 20 cars collided on the M-2 Motorway due to poor visibility. Similarly, 300 passengers were stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport for 24 hours as a Sharjah-bound flight was canceled due to the fog.