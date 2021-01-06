Mangla Dam will generate 1,310 Megawatt electricity by July 2021, WAPDA informed the Standing Committee on Government Assurances.

WAPDA informed the Standing Committee that there are ten units in Mangla Dam with a producing capacity of 1000 Megawatt. Whereas, due to the raising of the Mangla Dam, the production of 1310 Megawatt electricity will begin by July 2021.

The Committee was apprised that only two units are closed for maintenance and up-gradation. Whereas, the other eight remain operative, which is a unique example in history. The Standing Committee was informed that presently the eight units are producing 950 Megawatt of electricity.

The Standing Committee was also informed that there are 25 Toll Plazas situated between Karachi and Islamabad, and it is difficult for the public to pay Toll Tax at 25 points.

The Standing Committee directed that Toll-Tax be collected on Motorway and other highways at one point of exit between Karachi and Islamabad. Moreover, the Standing Committee directed that a ‘Software’ may be developed in this regard, and a report may be submitted to the National Assembly in the next meeting.

The Standing Committee was informed that PTVC, Radio Pakistan, and Pakistan Post have not paid honoraria to their employees, who served during the Budget Sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The Standing Committee directed that honoraria be paid forthwith and report be submitted in the next meeting of the Standing Committee.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Government Assurances, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, and attended by Members National Assembly Mujahid Ali, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Shagufta Jumani, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Husnain, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Saira Bano, and Shamim Ara Panhwar. MNA/Mover, Ali Muhammad Khan and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs were also present in the meeting. Secretary, Communications Division, and senior civil officers also attended the meeting.