Federal Urdu University Karachi Postpones Entry Test

The Federal Urdu University of Science and Technology (FUUSAT) has postponed its entrance test scheduled for 7 January due to the ongoing law and order situation in Karachi.

A statement issued late on Wednesday just a few hours before the test had been scheduled to be held said that the university is deferring it indefinitely because of the protests across the city.

It read: “We will announce the next date for the exams soon”.

The exam was called off owing to the fourth day of protests and sit-ins at 11 locations of the city for the brutal killing of the Machh miners. Consequently, the main thoroughfare of the city has been blocked from Safari Park to NIPA Chowrangi.

The sit-ins are being held at the National Highway, Numaish Chowrangi, Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, and Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Shahrah-e-Faisal, the main artery of the traffic in the city, was also blocked by protesters near Natha Khan Goth and Karachi Airport.

The prolonged blockade of roads at various locations caused traffic congestion in parts of the metropolis, creating difficulties for commuters.

Demonstrators are also sitting-in at Power House Chowrangi, Khuda ki Basti in Surjani Town, and Nazimabad No. 1.

The blockade has increased the flow of traffic at Shahrah-e-Pakistan and Lyari Expressway which are the two major roadways that remained open during the protest.

KMU Announces Admissions

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar announced a revised schedule for its admissions for the session 2020-21 in public sector medical and dental colleges.

The administration stated that the admissions have been postponed and the schedule had to be revised due to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

According to the revised schedule, the online admission forms for admissions to MBBS and BDS may be submitted by 12 January, while the Hafiz-e-Quran test and the medical board for disabled candidates will be held on 14 January.

The candidates that will be disqualified from the latter exam may submit their objections or claims to the university by 15 January.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on 18 January, and the objections to the provisional merit list will be displayed on 19 January, following which, the appellate committee will meet on 20 January.