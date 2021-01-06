HED Bans Dozens of Colleges From Offering BS (Hons) Degrees

The Higher Education Department of Punjab has stopped 27 of 29 surveyed colleges from offering BS (Hons) degree programs.

In what is being termed a colossal step to curb shortcomings in Pakistan’s educational standards, the decision was made over malpractice and lack of infrastructure.

The inspection team comprising the Directorate of Colleges (Lahore Division) inspected a select pool of private colleges that offered BS (Hons) courses. Only 2 institutions fulfilled requirements as per higher education standards.

In principle, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) is the final authority that approves the issuance of BS (Hons) degrees. After a detailed inspection, the team ordered 27 colleges to remove the underlying curriculum and devise a concrete plan to address the missing infrastructural needs.

The private colleges eligible for BS Honors degrees were commended by the inspection team for fulfilling standards as per DPI criteria.

The following 27 schools and colleges have been declared ineligible until further notice:

Further details on the matter are yet to be disclosed.