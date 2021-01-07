FIR Registered Against LUMS Students for Obscene Party [Video]

An owner and manager of a ski resort and hotel in Malam Jabba were arrested and booked on the pretext of promoting ‘vulgarity’ and ‘obscenity’ after a video of LUMs students dancing during an event organized in the hotel went viral on social media.
According to details, the Frontier Tower ski resort and hotel in Malam Jabba had organized a Harvest Festival Pakistan from 3 and 6 December 2020.
ALSO READ
Javed Afridi Launches New Solar & EV Charging Station Project
Malam Jabba police registered an FIR and launched an inquiry into the matter after a video from the event started doing rounds on social media lately.
While both the owner and manager have been charged with violating Coronavirus SOPs, using loudspeakers, and promoting vulgarity and obscenity, around 40 unidentified LUMs students have been nominated in the FIR as well.
The unidentified suspects have been booked under Section 294 (annoying others by singing, dancing, or uttering obscene songs, ballads or words in a public place) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 33 (punishment for failing to comply with federal or provincial government’s orders) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2010.
ALSO READ
Govt to Provide Lease Facility for Construction of Schools & Hospitals
They have also been charged with Section 3 and 4 of the West Pakistan Regulation and Control of Loud Speakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance, 1965.
Note that both the hotel owner and manager were released earlier today after submitting bail bonds of Rs. 40,000 each.
اس ویڈیو پہ LUMS طلباء اور ہوٹل انتظامیہ پہ ایف آئی آر درج ہوئی ہے https://t.co/sH5QV9k7sD pic.twitter.com/UQu1Uw4e54
— Usman Manzoor (@usmanmanzoor) January 6, 2021
The person who got annoyed is the video maker.
udher, Model Town ki videos theen. un py kuch nae hua, jin main logoun ky mu py goliyan mareen police ny, per nae, in bachoun py FIR do, yeh nach kiun rahay hain.
shabash