Top 4 Locations to Buy a House under Rs. 1 Crore in Lahore

By Maham Tahir

The provincial capital of Punjab – Lahore is colored with generations-old traditions, representing profound ancient charms, with remnants of many eras, still felt in the narrow streets and nooks of the walled city are now the beating heart of the nation and home to over 11.13 million Pakistanis.

Known as the city that never sleeps and is always celebrating, offering a variety of attractions and activities, including from traditional bazaars to modern shopping malls, great gyms, top cinemas, and a myriad of scrumptious eateries including dhabbas, to the 4-star and 5-star hotels, restaurants, and top coffee shops and cafes, overflowing with food lovers.

Lahore has a well-developed infrastructure, including well-reputed educational institutions, modern health-care facilities, and limitless entertainment options as well as tourist spots, offering a complete and comfortable lifestyle for residents. Given all this, Lahore promises a quality life to its residents.

For those of you searching, Graana.com brings you the top locations to buy a house in Lahore under Rs1 Crore.

1. Khayaban-e-Amin

Located at a 15-minute drive from Thokar Niaz Baig, Khayaban-e-Amin housing society is a popular locality amongst the middle-income group, offering affordable housing options for everyone and making it one of the hottest areas identified in Lahore.

This neighborhood located on the Southern side of the city is in close proximity to Fazaia Housing Scheme, Lake City, DHA Rahbar, Halloki Gardens, Edenabad, and Heritage Homes through Pine Ave., and is easily accessible through major arteries including Ring Road, Raiwind Road, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Bedian Road, and Airport Road.

If you are looking to buy a house in this diverse locality, the price of a 5 Marla plot ranges between Rs. 90 Lacs – Rs. 97 Lacs.

Apart from the basic amenities including shopping malls, market places, educational institutions, banks, mosques, gyms, and sports facilities, the nearby amenities include:

Allama Iqbal International Airport – 2km away

Shaukat Khanum Hospital – 12km away

Lahore Wildlife Park – 8.8 km away

Emporium Mall – 15.2 km away

2. Bahria Orchard

Bahria Orchard is a flagship project of the renowned gated community of Pakistan – Bahria Town, promising quality life to all residents by featuring affordable residential units together with top-notch amenities.

The neighborhood offers affordable units, including houses, flats, plots, and commercial properties, along with top-notch amenities including entertainment facilities – a zoo, parks and numerous eateries, commercial spots, mosques, banking and healthcare facilities, and renowned educational institutions, making it an ideal location to reside in Lahore.

If you are looking to buy a house in the locality, the price of a 5 Marla plot ranges between Rs. 95 Lacs – Rs. 1 Crore.

The nearby amenities include:

Allama Iqbal Airport at a 40-minute drive

Lahore Wildlife Park – 13km away

Emporium Mall at a 30-minute drive

3. Paragon City

Situated in the suburbs of Lahore – on Burki Road, Paragon City housing society well-connected to other arteries of the city through the Ring Road. This highly secure society offers both residential units, including houses, plots, and apartments, and commercial units, including shops and plots.

The society is in close proximity to other residential areas and offers all basic amenities, including good educational institutions nearby, top-notch healthcare facilities, banks, mosques, entertainment facilities and cinemas, as well as numerous eateries.

If you are looking to buy a 5 Marla plot for Rs.1 Crore or under, Paragon City is yet another locality, identified as one of the hottest options.

The nearby amenities include:

Allama Iqbal International Airport – 10 km away via Burki Road

Greater Iqbal Park – 22 km away via GT Road

Fortress Stadium – 12.2 km away

DHA Lahore – 9 km away

Lahore Zoo – 17km away

4. Al-Rehman Garden

Al-Rehman Garden – one of Lahore’s posh gated neighborhood, located near Faiz Pur Interchange on Sharaqpur Road in Lahore, Pakistan.

The project comprising of six phases offers a well-structured infrastructure including smooth connectivity, banks, mosques, parks, and playground for children, educational institutes, Al Rehman Hospital – offering state-of-the-art healthcare services and Al-Rehman Complex Shopping Mall – featuring a cinema and a diverse food court, apart from other eateries.

The housing community is situated close to the Lahore-Islamabad M-2 motorway that offers a convenient traveling option.

Apart from these, other notable amenities nearby include:

Lahore – Islamabad Motorway (M2) – 6.1 km away

DHA Lahore – 17km away

M. Alam Road – 17.7km away

Fortress Stadium – 20km away

Emporium Mall – 25km away

Lahore zoo – 11.1km away

The highly secure neighborhood offers 5 Marla plots for sale, ranging between Rs. 90 Lacs – Rs. 1 Crore.

Graana Wanted

Can’t find the right property that suits your requirements? Here’s all you need to do.

Visit: Graana Wanted

Submit Your Requirements

Let AIRA connect you with a real estate advisor

Shortlist properties for viewing

Schedule a House Visit or avail a Virtual Tour of the properties you’re interested in

Become a homeowner