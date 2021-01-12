Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Pakistan’s Poor Performance in NZ

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has attributed the national team’s dreadful performance during the New Zealand tour to prolonged quarantine after arriving in the island nation.

Pakistan team had landed in Christchurch on 24 November 2020 before going into a two-week mandatory quarantine required by the New Zealand government.

ALSO READ

US Investors Want to Launch Electric Cars in Pakistan: Report

New Zealand’s health ministry allowed the visiting team to train just one week before the first T20I that took place in Auckland on 18 December.

Pakistan suffered a blow as Babar Azam was ruled out of the tour after suffering a fractured thumb in a practice session. Shadab Khan was named the T20I captain while Mohammad Rizwan led the team in the Test series.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Textile Company Acquires a Denim Factory in US

Pakistan took on New Zealand in 3 T20Is and 2 Tests. New Zealand won the T20I series by 2-1 and the Test series by 2-0.