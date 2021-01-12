Tinted Glass and Personal Gunmen on Vehicles Prohibited in Lahore

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, has announced that the owners and drivers of vehicles in Lahore are prohibited from using tinted glass and squads of private gunmen.

The newly-appointed CCPO expressed his resolve to maintain law and order in the provincial capital in his maiden talk with the media after taking charge of his office.

“This culture of driving tinted cars and moving with private squads will not be tolerated anymore in the city,” he told reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he had been summoned to explain the poor performance of the investigating officers.

ALSO READ

HED is Hiring 300 Interns to Meet College Teacher Shortage in Punjab

Speaking about the recent incident of aerial firing by lawyers during a recent bar election, the CCPO stated that an FIR has been lodged against the accused and that the people involved in the incident are being identified through video footage.

He also revealed that a full-fledged crackdown against land-grabbers is underway and that multiple arrests have been made in the case.

ALSO READ

CAA to Implement Strict COVID-19 SOPs at Airports

The CCPO also remarked that the police have a special focus on sexual abuse crimes, and especially on those involving minors, adding that such cases should be dealt with as test cases. He also suggested that schools and parents set standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the use of the internet by children.

He further claimed that the crime graph of the provincial capital has reduced and that people will notice the difference very soon.

“This city belongs to us, and the dacoits and thieves had better leave it or face the consequences,” he declared.