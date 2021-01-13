Amir Rubbishes Misbah & Waqar’s Explanations Over His Retirement

Head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, recently claimed that Mohammad Amir’s exclusion from the team was only due to his poor recent performances and refuted his claims of not selecting him due to personal disliking.

Mohammad Amir hit back at the duo and said that they are portraying a different picture to take the blame off their backs.

Famous cricket journalist, Shoaib Jutt, took to Twitter to ask Mohammad Amir about the claims made by Misbah and Waqar.

“Misbah says you are world-class, Waqar says you are world-class, they say you just perform and get your slot back into the squad, I remember when I interviewed you then you had said you were facing mental torture, can you please tell now what was that torture?” he asked Mohammad Amir.

Dear @iamamirofficial,

Misbah says you are world class

Waqar says you are world class

They say you just perform and get your slot back into squad,

I remember when I interviewed you then you had said you were facing mental torture, can you please tell now what was that torture? pic.twitter.com/xYoc4DiKBG — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) January 13, 2021

Mohammad Amir replied that they have twisted the whole scenario and he will respond to their claims in due time.

will explain to everyone don't worry yeah picture ko khin or le k ja rhe hain that's not the case — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 13, 2021

Mohammad Amir recently retired from all forms of international cricket after claiming he was mentally tortured by the current team management. He said that he will not play international cricket under this management.

Amir was dropped from the team in the series against Zimbabwe and was ignored in the 35-man squad for the tour of New Zealand as well.

Misbah and Waqar said that Amir’s recent performances have been really poor and he does not warrant a place in the squad. They did however say that Amir will be welcomed back into the team if he is able to perform better in the domestic circuit.