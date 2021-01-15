MG Restarts Bookings for Highly Successful HS SUV

Morris Garages (MG) has reopened the bookings for its HS crossover SUV. They had reportedly been closed during December 2020 owing to a statement by the automaker that all its vehicles had been booked.

The compact crossover SUV had debuted in Pakistan a couple of months ago to compete with the growing crossover segment which now includes the Kia Sportage, the Hyundai Tucson, the Proton X70, and the DFSK Glory 580.

Since then, MG claims to have had a tremendous amount of success with the HS SUV. Just recently, the automaker sold over 1000 SUVs in Faisalabad alone. A few weeks prior to that, Javed Afridi told a media outlet that MG had received around 10,000 orders for the SUV from all over Pakistan.

MG has received the greenfield status from the Government of Pakistan to set up a local independent vehicle assembly under the Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21. The news has reportedly been confirmed by the General Manager of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The ADP 2016-21 will expire by the end of June 2021 and begs the question of whether MG will benefit from the greenfield status at all after acquiring it so late. However, the recent success of the automaker despite only selling CBUs suggests that MG is set to achieve even greater success in the days to come.