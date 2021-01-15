Shahid Afridi Weighs in on Mohammad Amir’s Retirement Scandal

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Khan Afridi, has termed the ongoing spat between fast-bowler, Mohammad Amir, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis, a continuation of a tradition in Pakistan cricket.

He made these remarks while addressing the media at the launching ceremony of the Kashmir Premier League official anthem in Lahore.

ALSO READ

PCB Announces Revamped Pakistan Test Squad Against SA With 9 New Players

The all-rounder recalled his differences with the legendary fast bowler who at the time was coaching the national side when Afridi was the captain. He said that the cricket board should take Amir into confidence and put an end to the matter.

The differences between the coaching staff and Mohammad Amir are a continuation of tradition. My differences with Waqar Younis are well documented. This is not a good tradition. The board has a sort of parental relationship with its cricketers. Whether it is Mohammad Amir or any other player, the PCB should communicate its plans with them so that they mentally prepare themselves if they are dropped due to any issues.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Amir Hits Back at Misbah & Waqar for Presenting His Case Differently

He suggested that either the Chairman or the Chief Selector should talk to the players rather than the coaching staff. He said that Amir’s issue was blown out of proportion, which could have been handled only by effective communication.

The board should talk to Amir and put an end to the matter. A coach should support his players during lean patches. Everyone has to work together for the country and team.

The renowned all-rounder lamented that players are picked into the Test side based on a few T20 performances, noting that such a talent fades away with time.

ALSO READ

Girl Admits She Made False Accusations Against Babar Azam [Video]

He underscored the need for the seasoned all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, in the national team.

“You must first prepare a player like Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik and then bring them to the national side. Malik is the spine of the side. With a World Cup coming up, he should have been in the side,” he said.

The 43-year-old also stressed that the national side must show some bravery in the international arena as only those who can handle the pressure will shine.

International cricket could not be played with the heart of a chicken.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Army to Provide Security for South Africa Series

Afridi believes that star cricketers should train the junior talent instead of eyeing a role in the cricket board for lucrative packages.

“Star cricketers such as Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Younis Khan can do wonders at the junior level similar to how Rahul Dravid has done in India,” he concluded.