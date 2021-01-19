Shane Warne Hints at Spot Fixing by Indian Bowler Against Australia

The legendary leg-spinner, Shane Warne, has questioned the manner, Indian left-arm fast bowler, Thangarasu Natarajan, bowled no-balls in his debut Test at the Gabba against Australia.

Natarajan, the only Indian bowler to make both red and white debut on the same overseas tour, was in the spotlight for the number of no-balls he bowled during the Test.

The 29-year-old speedster took three wickets in the first innings of the match and conceded 78 runs, six of which came in no-balls, something that caught Warne’s eye.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Players & Their Families to Travel to Karachi Via Chartered Flight

Commenting on the matter, the leg-spinner said that the no-balls caught his eyes since they were ‘miles over’ the crease. Highlighting that five of the illegal deliveries came on the first ball of the over, suggesting foul play at Natarjan’s part.

Something caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling. He’s bowled seven no-balls, and they’ve all been big ones. Five of them have been off the first ball and they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting.

ALSO READ

Can Sajid Khan Replace Yasir Shah as Pakistan’s Leading Spinner in Tests?

His on-air remarks about the young debutant sent social media in a frenzy, with many Indian fans calling him out for his ‘irresponsible’ remarks.

@ShaneWarne …he oldie….think twice before any allegations on indian players…stop playing dirty tactics and targeting the debutant of india.. — vicky thube (@vickythube6) January 18, 2021

@ShaneWarne some of your colleagues have very bad record including yourself on and off the field, don't see the Indian cricketers with same mindset. Don't you understand present team of freshers given reply with their performance. Tomorro will see real game. #bhogleharsha — Soorya (@Ravisastri2) January 18, 2021