Netfllix is Finally Launching Shuffle Play This Year

After years of testing, Netflix is finally launching a feature ideal for those who have a hard time picking something to watch. The streaming service is launching the “shuffle play” feature for those who’d rather have the algorithm pick something for them.

The news was confirmed this week during the Q4 Investor interview where the streaming service revealed that the feature will roll out worldwide soon. The COO and chief product officer at Netflix Greg Peters said:

Our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button, and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play.

Peters did not reveal a launch date for the feature, but reports have claimed that it will launch during the first half of 2021.

Netflix has reportedly been working on this feature since April 2019, where users started seeing a “Random Episode” button on Netflix. Further testing was spotted by the public once again in August with several people seeing a Shuffle Play button on the app’s UI. This would “find things for you to watch based on your tastes.”

We expect to hear an official announcement from Netflix over the coming months.