Crackdown Against Illegal Petrol Pumps Continues Across Pakistan

Around 1,556 illegal fuel stations have been sealed so far during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against the sale of smuggled petroleum products.

The campaign against the petrol pumps are being conducted on the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

From January 11, 1,556 illegal petrol pumps have been sealed so far, while 3 million litres of petrol and 10.6 million litres of diesel were seized.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Customs Seals Over 950 Illegal Petrol Pumps Across Pakistan

Yesterday, 28 fuel stations were sealed including 15 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Sindh and three in Punjab.

Earlier on 4th of this month, the prime minister was informed that the country was deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs. 150 billion per annum due to the sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in the sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan had said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action against elements involved in such illegal acts.