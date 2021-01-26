Shooting of Stray Dogs Banned in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have decided to ban the shooting of stray dogs in Islamabad.

The Chief Commissioner and CDA Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed, chaired a meeting at the CDA headquarters on Monday to discuss solutions to controlling the population of stray dogs without shooting them.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat, Advocate Owais Awan, CDA officers, representatives of non-profit organizations, and animal lovers.

DC Islamabad stated that the shooting of stray dogs has been banned forever, and it has been decided that the municipal by-laws will be amended to eliminate the clause that permits it.

Consequently, the city managers will collaborate with the animal welfare organizations like Rabies Free Pakistan, Animals Birth Control, and activists to vaccinate stray dogs and make Islamabad rabies free.

Prior to this development, the solution to get rid of stray dogs in Islamabad had been to kill them, for which the apex civic authority had a special dog shooting wing. However, other options are being explored now.

Advocate Awan said, “Today’s meeting remained very positive as the shooting of dogs has been banned. It is good to see that the government is taking this issue seriously. After two weeks, another meeting will be held to chalk out further strategies”.