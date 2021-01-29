Researchers Finally Find the Cure for Baldness

Scientists at the Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, have claimed to discover an extract from mangrove trees that can cure baldness.

The key chemical compound is known as Avicequinon-C which reverses hair loss by interfering with enzymes which lead to elevated hormone levels that cause baldness.

Thai researchers have also tested the compound in a study in which 50 men and women experiencing baldness participated.

During the month-long study, Avicequinon-C was applied to the scalps of the participants every day. The researchers also photographed the changes experienced by all participants on a weekly basis.

The study revealed that the compound halts hair loss and promotes hair growth as bald spots in all participants disappeared gradually.

Here are the results of some of the study’s participants.

Professor Wanchai Deeknamkul at the Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Botany Department has said that Chulalongkorn University will now seek approval for Avicequinon-C from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.

Chulalongkorn scientists have been studying Avicequinon-C for years and recently received an award from the National Research Council of Thailand in recognition of their research.