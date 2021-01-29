Sony Xperia 1 III Renders and Specs Leak Weaks Before Launch

Sony unveiled its Xperia 1 II flagship back in February last year and now the company is gearing up to launch its successor, the Xperia 1 III. Yesterday, the handset’s specifications were leaked in full and now, thanks to @OnLeaks we have our hands on the first official renders of the upcoming smartphone.

The images show a very Sony Xperia 1 II-like design aside from the periscope lens that will be added to the camera setup on the back. It is still a triple sensor camera though, which means the main sensor will go above 12MP to fill in the mid-range zoom gap. The lenses used are Zeiss branded that will come with T* coating.

Sony is once again sticking to its classic design. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side. The top and bottom bezels around the screen will house front-firing stereo speakers. Moreover, unlike other flagships, the handset will not ditch the memory card slot and the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The pictures reveal that the Xperia 1 III will have a metal frame with squared offsides. This design looks alien in a world of curved displays, curved edges, and strange camera bumps. Nevertheless, it is a good change.

As per previous leaks, the handset is expected to with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display and is expected to retain Sony’s usual 21:9 aspect ratio. There is no word on the refresh rate, but the display will be 15% brighter than before. It will be powered by the new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC topped with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.