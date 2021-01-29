Sony Xperia 1 III Renders and Specs Leak Weaks Before Launch

Posted 14 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Sony unveiled its Xperia 1 II flagship back in February last year and now the company is gearing up to launch its successor, the Xperia 1 III. Yesterday, the handset’s specifications were leaked in full and now, thanks to @OnLeaks we have our hands on the first official renders of the upcoming smartphone.

First Sony Xperia 1 III renders show a periscope camera, slimmer bezels

The images show a very Sony Xperia 1 II-like design aside from the periscope lens that will be added to the camera setup on the back. It is still a triple sensor camera though, which means the main sensor will go above 12MP to fill in the mid-range zoom gap. The lenses used are Zeiss branded that will come with T* coating.

First Sony Xperia 1 III renders show a periscope camera, slimmer bezels

Sony is once again sticking to its classic design. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side. The top and bottom bezels around the screen will house front-firing stereo speakers. Moreover, unlike other flagships, the handset will not ditch the memory card slot and the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

First Sony Xperia 1 III renders show a periscope camera, slimmer bezels

The pictures reveal that the Xperia 1 III will have a metal frame with squared offsides. This design looks alien in a world of curved displays, curved edges, and strange camera bumps. Nevertheless, it is a good change.

As per previous leaks, the handset is expected to with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED HDR display and is expected to retain Sony’s usual 21:9 aspect ratio. There is no word on the refresh rate, but the display will be 15% brighter than before. It will be powered by the new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC topped with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

