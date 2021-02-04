News of Indian FIR Against Greta Thunberg Has Twitter in Fits

Delhi Police in India has reportedly filed an FIR against the world-famous activist Greta Thunberg, who pledged support for farmers protesting against the Indian government.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

A shocker report has quoted the Delhi Police station saying that the environmental activist is “brewing an overseas conspiracy and an attempt to promote enmity between groups”.

Despite the obvious retort from the Indian media, Greta stood her ground.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

This is how Delhi police responded:

#Breaking | Delhi Police to file an FIR against Greta Thunberg over tweets on farmers' protests. Details by Priyank Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/ixpImdeAhp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 4, 2021

Adding fuel to the fire, Greta went a few steps further and re-posted a “toolkit” for people on how to show support for the farmers.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

People resorted to Twitter of course, and the reaction is extraordinary, to say the least.

First things first: we must conform to realism when uncertainty looms.

"Intrude into other country's internal matters" abbe buddhe tere poti ki umar ki hai woh. Kya intrude bhai 😂 — Aadu Thoma's RayBan Glass. (@JarnbjornHolder) February 4, 2021

The Khalistan movement in India seeks to split off a portion to create a a place that’s for the Sikhs, by the Sikhs, and off the Sikhs. In pure English, the label translates to “land of the pure”. The following remark by a rumored protestor is also pure.

Ha ha ha ha ha..sach main sharma g..gaumutra peetay peetay aapka dimag hill gaya heh..national level bezzti say mann nahi bhara jo international level pay karva rahay ho..dhoob maro mutra main..nahi heh toh main bizwa deta hoon.. — Tej Singh (@TejSing27824771) February 4, 2021

Bollywood fans were also quick to the follow-up:

Dehli police going to Sweden 😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/XAozXG9Xe8 — ZayedG (@ZayedBOAH) February 4, 2021

A few realists pitched in, and with valid reason:

Suno zara yeh puchna tha ke khud ki giraftari dene Greta Thunberg kaunsay thane paunche? — Maria Sartaj (@MariaSartaj) February 4, 2021

Mr Trudeau of Canada is lucky that Modi didn't issue an arrest warrant against him. — Samanta Kr. Majumder (@SamantaMajumder) February 4, 2021

Someone took the liberty of setting up an online poll to predict the winner of this “geo-strategic rope-pulling”. Who’d win?

Dilli police vs Underage climate activist Greta. Who will win? — ਗਿਰੀਸ਼ | Girish (@GirishNaught) February 4, 2021

Enthusiasts of current affairs and politics voiced their opinions on the matter as well.

Global superstar Rihanna also hit a few rounds against the farmers’ protest in India.

Despite public outcry, the Indian government only managed to ignore the singer.

A few sensible ones welcomed Greta’s purview and lauded her support for the Indian farmers.

First of all I would like to say sorry behalf of all Indians. Right now our country is ruled by a fascist regime. Thanks for extending support for our farmers. Be bold. More power to you. And welcome to world's largest democratic country ! — Gokul Krishna🌹 (@Gokulleopz) February 4, 2021

