News of Indian FIR Against Greta Thunberg Has Twitter in Fits

Posted 13 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Delhi Police in India has reportedly filed an FIR against the world-famous activist Greta Thunberg, who pledged support for farmers protesting against the Indian government.

A shocker report has quoted the Delhi Police station saying that the environmental activist is “brewing an overseas conspiracy and an attempt to promote enmity between groups”.

Despite the obvious retort from the Indian media, Greta stood her ground.

This is how Delhi police responded:

Adding fuel to the fire, Greta went a few steps further and re-posted a “toolkit” for people on how to show support for the farmers.

People resorted to Twitter of course, and the reaction is extraordinary, to say the least.

First things first: we must conform to realism when uncertainty looms.

The Khalistan movement in India seeks to split off a portion to create a a place that’s for the Sikhs, by the Sikhs, and off the Sikhs. In pure English, the label translates to “land of the pure”. The following remark by a rumored protestor is also pure.

Bollywood fans were also quick to the follow-up:

A few realists pitched in, and with valid reason:

Someone took the liberty of setting up an online poll to predict the winner of this “geo-strategic rope-pulling”. Who’d win?

Enthusiasts of current affairs and politics voiced their opinions on the matter as well.

Global superstar Rihanna also hit a few rounds against the farmers’ protest in India.

Despite public outcry, the Indian government only managed to ignore the singer.

A few sensible ones welcomed Greta’s purview and lauded her support for the Indian farmers.

Did we miss anything? Hit the comment section and share your thoughts on this one!

Ahsan Gardezi

