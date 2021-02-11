Frustrated Sohail Khan Finally Speaks Up On His Exclusion From Pakistan Team

Fast bowler, Sohail Khan, has expressed his frustration of being dropped from the national team despite performing whenever given the chance. Sohail said that despite performing he has never been given a consistent run of games to prove his worth.

He added that he will keep on fighting and has been given assurance by new chief selector Mohammad Wasim that he is part of his plans.

Sohail was part of the national team squad for the tour of England and New Zealand but did not feature even once during the tour. Sohail revealed that he was not picked in the playing eleven in New Zealand due to the combination of the playing eleven and then he was dropped from the squad for the series against South Africa due to unsuitable conditions.

Sohail picked up 13 wickets in two warm-up games prior to the start of the England series but was not given a chance in any of the three matches. Pakistan went onto lose the series by 1-0.

Sohail revealed that he had a long discussion with the chief selector and he has given him confidence. He revealed that the chief selector advised him to keep working hard and continue his rich form to make it back to the national team set up.

Sohail added that he is grateful to bowling coach Waqar Younis as he has learned a lot from him during the team’s tours of England and New Zealand. Sohail added that he is ready to make a comeback and has worked on his fitness and other aspects of the game as well.