Tech Startup VINNCORP Secures its First Round of Funding

VINNCORP, a digital tech startup, has secured its first round of funding from HRSG, a leading people and business solutions firm.

The six-figure initial investment of $100,000 from HRSG will help enhance VINNCORP’s reach locally and globally.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder and CEO VINNCORP, Khurram Gulistan, said, “We are confident that this investment will help in refining VINNCORP’s product portfolio further, in addition to expanding our service provision beyond our current capacity.”

Joining him, Co-founder and COO VINNCORP, Khurram Kalimi, an IBA alumnus, added, “This has come at a time when uncertainty is high because of the prevailing pandemic, and we are glad that we will also be able to create employment opportunities in the tech industry.”

Pakistan has more than 76 million internet users and more than 37 million active social media accounts, offering tremendous opportunities for growth in the digital economy. The growth of VINNCORP will help create new jobs for local professionals and also contribute positively to the Pakistani economy.

CEO HRSG Group, Hasan Azhar, said, “The passion of its founders and their commitment to delivering problem-solving innovation is what attracted HRSG to VINNCORP,” adding, “VINNCORP is a digital transformation startup, focused on unconventional, class-leading solutions. Their philosophy of helping clients solve the impossible and their relentless commitment to building a diverse organization with the brightest minds is a recipe for excellence and has positioned VINNCORP for tremendous success in the years ahead. HRSG is proud to be a small part of this journey with VINNCORP, and is very excited about the future.”

VINNCORP was established in November 2017 by two former batch mates of FAST Karachi, with background experience in leading companies like Microsoft HQ, Salesforce HQ, VMware, and Oracle. They aim to provide hi-tech products and services to clients dealing in B2B and B2C markets around the globe.

Among their notable products is Brand Equity, a machine learning-based social listening system, which has filled a market gap in the industry.