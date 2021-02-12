Ozone Layer is Finally Healing After Years of Damage

Scientists suggest that the levels of ozone-harming CFC (chlorofluorocarbon) chemicals are steadily declining. This follows a rather dangerous pause that could have slowed down the healing of the ozone layer, according to a news report by the BBC.

Atmospheric measurements released in mid-2018 showed that some of the leading industries in the world were the predominant cause of the illegal production of CFCs. This production appears to have stopped in 2021, initiating the process of the healing of the ozone layer.

The National Geographic Society says that ozone is only a trace gas in the atmosphere — only about 3 molecules for every 10 million molecules of air. Nonetheless, it does the very important job of absorbing bits of radiation from the sun and preventing them from reaching Earth.

Even though some of the sun’s radiation is necessary for healthy living, too much of it can damage living things, which is why the ozone layer acts as a shield for life on Earth.

Ozone is good at trapping a type of radiation called ultraviolet radiation or UV light that can penetrate organisms’ protective layers like skin and damage DNA molecules in plants and animals.