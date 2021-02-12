Sindh Approves Recruitment of 37,000 New Teachers

Sindh cabinet has approved a recruitment policy to hire 37,000 new teachers in several cadres over a period of three years.

The provincial Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, chaired a cabinet session, in which a policy to hire as many as 37000 teachers through IBA Sukkur was approved.

According to a handout issued from the CM House, a sub-committee will review the policy for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

A number of recommendations were presented by the committee and approved by the cabinet including the qualification threshold for a primary school teacher (PST) to be graduation in the second division, and the up-gradation of the post of PST from BS-9 to BS-14 with graduation.

The committee also suggested creating a service structure for the career progression of teachers as they shall remain in a primary school throughout their service. Thus, instead of promotions to posts of JESTs/HSTs/SSTs, a senior primary school teacher (grade 16) and the Head or Chief Primary School Teacher post at grade 17 can be created to promote PSTs.

In addition, professional qualifications are mandatory for hiring purposes.

Meanwhile, it was decided that the recruitment rules for other teaching cadres such as Music Teacher, SLT, Oriental Teacher can be revised depending on the number of people in the job market.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, and concerned secretaries