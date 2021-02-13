PM Directs Authorities to Ensure Availability of Essential Food Items at Cheap Rates

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure the availability of essential food items at the lowest possible rates in the markets.

The premier chaired a review meeting in Lahore to discuss increasing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in the provincial capital, in which he ordered an end to the exorbitant differences in the market prices and retail prices of the food items.

He stated that it must be the foremost priority of the concerned officers to monitor the changes in the rates of the kitchen items, and to eliminate the unreasonable surge in their prices, adding that the cost of wheat flour must be reduced to stabilize the prices of basic commodities.

The PM also emphasized the need to devise a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the system of wheat transportation and the monitoring of flour prices to ease the lives of the destitute.

The Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, the Advisor to the PM Shehzad Akbar, the Chief Minister of the Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Special Assistant to the PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Punjab’s Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan, the Minister for Agriculture Sardar Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, the Special Assistant to the CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, and senior officials attended the meeting.