First Lady’s Close Friend to Contest Senate Elections on Women’s Seat

A close friend of Pakistan’s First Lady, Bushra Bibi, has reportedly filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections.

Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, is the wife of former District Council Chairman, Ahsan Iqbal Jamil, and the daughter-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Chaudhry Iqbal.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Climber Becomes the 1st Asian to Summit Mt. Kilimanjaro in Record Time [Video]

According to media reports, Shehzadi has filed her nomination papers for the women’s seat from Punjab. It is unclear whether she has support from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or not.

She was among the lucky few who had been invited to the wedding ceremony of Bushra Bibi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ALSO READ

Asad Umar Reveals Expected Launch Date for Green Line Karachi

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) schedule, the polling for the Upper House of the Parliament will be held on 3 March. Monday was the last day for candidates to submit their nomination papers.