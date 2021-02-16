Here’s Our First Look at Leaked Features from the Upcoming Android 12

Android 12 is still months away but bits and pieces of the alleged features that might accompany the final release have started leaking. We already know that the upcoming Mobile OS by Google will let users share Wi-Fi passwords with nearby devices, come with a new shortcut feature, and will borrow some features from the recently released iOS 14.

Now, a new report by XDA Developers suggests that Google is working on a new notification UI for Android 12. The redesign was marked as the start of the “road to Material NEXT” UI. For the uninitiated, “Material” is a design library from Google on which the design of most applications by the company is based. However, we are unsure of what design changes does the Material NEXT specify.

Apart from the redesign, Google is allegedly planning to introduce several new features including new layouts and features for the Always-On Display and Lock Screen.

Other features that we might get to see are the Auto-rotate feature, built-in Gaming Mode, and reduced brightness quick setting toggle. The auto-rotate will most likely rely on your device’s front-facing camera to detect when you’re switching from portrait to landscape. The Game manager, on the other hand, will be backed by Google’s own Gaming Mode API for granting gaming titles control over incoming notifications, brightness and sounds for a more seamless gaming experience.

From the leaks and rumors, it is clear that Google’s focus with the Android 12 is on notifications, user interface, and changes to the Quick Settings panel.

The first Android 12 Developer Preview is expected to release tomorrow (February 17).