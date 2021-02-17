Jazz Topped Charts for Highest New Subscribers, Fastest Growing 4G Network: PTA

According to PTA’s Annual Report 2020, Jazz retained its leadership position in multiple domains including new cellular subscribers, NGMS subscribers, quality of service, and investments in the country.

According to the report, Jazz has added a staggering 13.9 million subscribers since 2016, the highest amongst all cellular operators. In FY2020 alone, the company added over 3.3 million subscribers, also the highest for the period. Jazz continues to top the charts with over 66 million cellular subscribers.

On the NGMS (3G and 4G) front too, Jazz led the way by adding 5.7 million new 3G/4G subscribers in FY2020, also the highest among all telecom operators, some of which also registered negative growth in the area. Today, the company has the largest subscriber base of over 34 million 3G/4G users (over 25 million 4G subscribers).

In terms of data speeds, Jazz’s 4G data throughput was found to be the highest in PTA’s independent QoS (Quality of Service) survey for Q420. (During the period under review, PTA conducted QoS surveys in 21 cities of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, and GB. While surveys in 12 cities were conducted by PTA in its independent capacity, those in the remaining 9 cities involved collaboration with CMOs.)

In terms of investment and GST contributions too, Jazz has led the way in Pakistan’s cellular industry. According to PTA, Jazz has invested about USD 1 Billion in Pakistan since 2016, the highest amongst all cellular operators. Jazz’s GST contribution in the past 4 years has also been the highest in the industry at PKR 40 Billion.