After Multiple Leaks, Motorola Officially Reveals Moto E7 Power

Over the past few months, Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has leaked a couple of times due to which we already know several specifications of the device.

However, the handset was officially revealed by the company earlier today. After experimenting with flagship phones, high-end 5G phones, and stylus compatible devices, Motorola is back to its entry-level and mid-range handsets launching spree. The company has launched a handful of handsets in 2021 and now the Moto E7 Power joins the list.

Design and Display

The handset comes with a matte body featuring a pill-shaped camera aisle and a fingerprint sensor on the back. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the entry-level device is powered by the Helio G25 SoC topped with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB expandable onboard storage. It boots Android 10 and comes with 2×2 MIMO support, IP52 rating, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C port.

Cameras

At the back, the Moto E7 Power sports a dual-sensor camera setup with a 13 MP main unit and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, it is equipped with a 5 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The device will go on sale in India on 26th February with a $105 price tag.

Specifications