Rizwan Smashes Another Fifty as Record-Breaking Form Continues

Mohammad Rizwan has been on a record-breaking spree when it comes to his batting and it looks like he is in no mood to let it go anytime soon. The wicket-keeper batsman hammered yet another half-century in his first match as Multan Sultans captain.

The 28-year-old scored 71 runs off 53 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes. Although he got little support from his partners on the other end, Rizwan made sure that he kept the scoreboard ticking with smart cricket.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Breaks Kamran Akmal’s Record for Most Runs in PSL History

Rilee Rossouw looked like setting things in motion for a big total, however, his departure dented Multan’s hopes for fireworks at the end of the innings.

In the end, Sultans managed 150/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In the recently concluded South Africa series, Rizwan became only the second Pakistani to score centuries across formats. He completed his debut ton against South Africa in Tests and followed it up with a record-breaking T20I series.

He smashed a century and accumulated a total of 197 runs in the 3-match series, the most by a Pakistani in a bilateral series of 3 games.