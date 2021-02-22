PTCL’s Flash Fiber Promises Solution to Heightened Broadband Demands

The need to stay connected in a world that is separated from any form of physical and social contact surpasses any other in the current times. While the internet is a facility that is always valuable, it has now become a lifeline that bridges the gap between us, our employment, the people near us, and most parts of our reality.

However, those among us who do not have the privilege to enjoy seamless internet connection are facing the true pain of being confined to their homes. With an increase in demand for a smooth internet connection, fiber internet seems to be the ultimate hero for fast and speedy fiber broadband services.

Broadband fiber-optics use optical fibers to carry information at the speed of light. What affects the data speed is the way these little pulses of light are encoded at one end and decoded at the other end.

Quite recently, PTCL launched its Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service called Flash Fiber, which is the fastest internet in town as of yet, and delivers data to the customers with a blazing speed of up to 100Mbps.

Unlike other internet and television service providers, this company’s cutting-edge technology of Flash Fiber allows users to have access to unlimited downloads with a reliable and affordable service.

With a glamorous fresh look and branding that goes under the name of ‘PTCL Flash Fiber’, this service allows multiple features such as triple-play service with no additional cost, free smart TV service with 130+ live channels, pause and forward feature, video on demand feature, along with free calls to similar connections of 2 million telephone users all around the country and unlimited downloading at a speed that is free of glitches.

To find out the availability of this technology in your area and choose between the available packages

Over the past decade, PTCL has developed itself as the most widely used and accessible network all around the country, providing it with a strong backbone and giving it the standard of a national carrier.

To meet the high internet demands of individuals and communities while maintaining certain levels of quality, fiber broadband connectivity seems like a promising solution that will bridge the digital divide we now face.