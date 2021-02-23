HEC Concludes Institutional Performance Evaluation of Three Universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has successfully concluded its evaluation visits of three HEC-recognized higher education institutions through Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) and the Postgraduate Program Review (PGPR).

The universities that were evaluated by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the HEC during the three-day visits were the University of Gujrat, the University of Lakki Marwat, and the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The HEC will conduct evaluations of 15 institutions and universities by June 2021.

IPE is a holistic review of an institution or a university whose overall performance is evaluated on the basis of 11 IPE standards — Mission Statement and Goals, Planning and Evaluation, Organization and Governance, Integrity, Faculty, Students, Institutional Resources, Academic Programs and Curricula, Public Disclosure & Transparency, Assessment and Quality Assurance, and Student Support Services.

Likewise, in PGPR, an institution or a university is reviewed to check whether it is implementing the minimum criteria set by the HEC for the launching of MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. programs.

The purpose of these evaluations is to improve the higher education sector for the achievement of the ultimate objective of quality.

These evaluations are conducted by engaging peers like vice-chancellors, rectors, academia that is not below the level of Associate Professors from other universities, and the directors of the Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs).

This endeavor will facilitate improvements in the state of quality of higher education institutions.