Time For Pakistan to Take Leap in IT Sector: President Alvi

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, stated on Monday that as Information Technology (IT) has transformed global dynamics, the right choice for Pakistan is to prepare a generation well-equipped with the knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, deep learning, and the neural network.

Addressing the audience at the launch of the Bachelors of Engineering Technology program at the National University of Technology (NUTECH), the president said that IT offers immense opportunities to boost the development of the country and meet contemporary challenges.

He emphasized the importance of educational reforms to fulfill the requirements of scientifically advanced international markets, and proposed promoting innovative learning methods among students instead of brick-n-mortar setups to encourage quicker dispensation of knowledge.

Dr. Alvi said AI that influenced nearly every facet of life could be used to augment human capabilities and improve efficiencies. He added that the IT sector had multi-dimensional employment opportunities for the talented youth, and offered them a platform to explore new vistas of modern knowledge.

For educators, the president stressed adopting the ‘knowledge funnel’ for altering the information mass into well-defined algorithms to create value and better efficiency.

He remarked that it is important for the innovators in Pakistan to take a leap in education and in IT in particular in the world of technological advancements.

He mentioned that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the great intellectual of the Sub-continent, had always encouraged the Muslims to focus on acquiring education, and expressed his confidence that within the next few years, a generation of Pakistan would be capable of bringing a revolution of knowledge while upholding the principles of morality.

President Alvi regretted that monetary clout in the world had overpowered the principles of ethics, and suggested that economic control guided by intellectual leadership could enforce the norms of morality.

He also lauded the steps taken by NUTECH in the fields of engineering and technology, particularly in relation to construction and railway sectors.

The federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said students needed to mould themselves according to the demands of the market. He revealed that Pakistan was witnessing an increase in enrollments in the higher education sector, which he said would be beneficial in developing an educated generation.

The Rector of NUTECH, Lt. Gen. (retd.) Khalid Asghar gave a detailed presentation about the new degree program.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, and the Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Fayaz Ilyas also spoke on the occasion.