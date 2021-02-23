PPRA Directs FBR to Complete its Procurement Proceedings

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to complete its procurement proceedings including those of Grievances Redressal Mechanism for grant of license for providing IT-based solutions for electronic monitoring (track and trace system) for tobacco products, cement, sugar, and fertilizer.

Sources told Propakistani that the PPRA has revised its earlier letter dated Feb 22 and issued a new letter to FBR Chairman on February 231 2021. The PPRA has withdrawn its earlier directions to the FBR.

The new letter (dated February 23, 2021) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority to the FBR Chairman said, “In partial modification to this Authority letter dated Feb 22, 2021, the FBR may complete its procurement proceedings including those of Grievances Redressal Mechanism and submit a copy of their decisions along with required documentation already sought vide the referred letter”.

In the light of the new letter of the PPRA, the FBR on Tuesday resumed the process of Grievances Redressal Mechanism for grant of license for providing IT-based solutions for electronic monitoring (track and trace system) for tobacco products, sugar, fertilizer, and cement.

The PPRA had issued a letter on February 22, 2021, to the FBR with directions to suspend the procurement proceedings immediately till the resolution of the complaint at the authority level. The PPRA letter stated that the instant matter is under examination of the authority.

It also has asked the FBR to submit a comprehensive report containing the response to all allegations backed by the documentary evidence and any other supporting documents in seven days.

The PPRA has asked for required information under Sections 5(2)(i) and 16(1) of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, PPRA letter dated Feb 22 said.