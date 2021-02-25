These 2 Batsmen Were Present in Most of PSL’s Biggest Partnerships

Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan smashed the Islamabad United bowlers all over the park, recording the highest partnership in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history. Sharjeel scored a magnificent century, while Babar scored yet another half-century in an opening stand of 176. Unfortunately, their brilliant innings went in vain as Islamabad chased down the target and jumped up over Karachi in the PSL points table.
ALSO READ
Islamabad & Karachi Set a Unique Record for Powerplay Scores
Sharjeel scored the first century of PSL 6 and his second in the tournament. He scored 105 runs off 59 balls, including 8 huge sixes, before being sent back to the pavilion by Hasan Ali. Babar was much more subdued, scoring 62 runs off 54 balls before being run-out.
Karachi will be looking to bounce back in their next match against winless Multan Sultans, scheduled to be played on 27 February. Have a look at Karachi’s PSL schedule here.
Their opening stand of 176 is the highest partnership in the tournament’s history. Babar Azam was also involved in the previous highest partnership with the English batsman, Liam Livingstone. The pair scored 157 runs against Multan Sultan in PSL 4.
In the top five highest partnerships in PSL history, Sharjeel and Babar are involved thrice. Both the batsmen have a solid opening partnership and have the highest and fifth-highest partnership playing alongside each other.
ALSO READ
English Counties Express Interest in Islamabad United Star’s Services
While Babar was involved in the second-highest partnership alongside Liam Livingstone, Sharjeel was involved in the fourth highest partnership alongside Shane Watson, playing for Islamabad United.
Let’s have a look at the top five highest partnerships in PSL history:
|Partners
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Date
|PSL
|Venue
|Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam
|176
|Karachi Kings
|Islamabad United
|24 Feb 2021
|PSL 6
|National Stadium Karachi
|Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone
|157
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|15 Feb 2019
|PSL 4
|Dubai International Stadium
|Ben Dunk and Samit Patel
|155
|Lahore Qalandars
|Quetta Gladiators
|3 Mar 2020
|PSL 5
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Sharjeel Khan and Shane Watson
|153
|Islamabad United
|Lahore Qalandars
|10 Feb 2016
|PSL 1
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam
|151*
|Karachi Kings
|Lahore Qalandars
|12 Feb 2020
|PSL 5
|National Stadium Karachi
You can live-stream PSL 2021 here.