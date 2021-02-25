These 2 Batsmen Were Present in Most of PSL’s Biggest Partnerships

Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan smashed the Islamabad United bowlers all over the park, recording the highest partnership in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history. Sharjeel scored a magnificent century, while Babar scored yet another half-century in an opening stand of 176. Unfortunately, their brilliant innings went in vain as Islamabad chased down the target and jumped up over Karachi in the PSL points table.

ALSO READ

Islamabad & Karachi Set a Unique Record for Powerplay Scores

Sharjeel scored the first century of PSL 6 and his second in the tournament. He scored 105 runs off 59 balls, including 8 huge sixes, before being sent back to the pavilion by Hasan Ali. Babar was much more subdued, scoring 62 runs off 54 balls before being run-out.

Karachi will be looking to bounce back in their next match against winless Multan Sultans, scheduled to be played on 27 February. Have a look at Karachi’s PSL schedule here.

Their opening stand of 176 is the highest partnership in the tournament’s history. Babar Azam was also involved in the previous highest partnership with the English batsman, Liam Livingstone. The pair scored 157 runs against Multan Sultan in PSL 4.

In the top five highest partnerships in PSL history, Sharjeel and Babar are involved thrice. Both the batsmen have a solid opening partnership and have the highest and fifth-highest partnership playing alongside each other.

ALSO READ

English Counties Express Interest in Islamabad United Star’s Services

While Babar was involved in the second-highest partnership alongside Liam Livingstone, Sharjeel was involved in the fourth highest partnership alongside Shane Watson, playing for Islamabad United.

Let’s have a look at the top five highest partnerships in PSL history:

Partners Runs Team Opposition Date PSL Venue Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam 176 Karachi Kings Islamabad United 24 Feb 2021 PSL 6 National Stadium Karachi Babar Azam and Liam Livingstone 157 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans 15 Feb 2019 PSL 4 Dubai International Stadium Ben Dunk and Samit Patel 155 Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators 3 Mar 2020 PSL 5 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sharjeel Khan and Shane Watson 153 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 10 Feb 2016 PSL 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam 151* Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars 12 Feb 2020 PSL 5 National Stadium Karachi

You can live-stream PSL 2021 here.