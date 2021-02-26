PAF Releases Anthem to Celebrate Successful Operation Swift Retort Against India

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a new anthem ahead of the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Titled ‘Sadaa-e-Pakistan’ the anthem pays tribute to the brave PAF pilots who gallantly engaged the adversary in an aerial fight on 27 February 2019.

The anthem has been sung by renowned singer Ali Hamza while Shehzad Nayyar has composed the lyrics and Zohaib Kazi has directed the anthem.

According to a PAF spokesperson, Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, said the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on 26 February 2019, used the Indian Air Force (IAF) for political gains and violated the Pakistani airspace.

However, on 27 February 2019, PAF conducted a retaliatory attack inside Indian airspace and once again proved its operational, professional, and psychological superiority over the adversary.

The Air Chief also warned Narendra Modi against carrying out any false flag operation inside Pakistani airspace in the future, adding that India’s belligerent attitude can destabilize the entire region.