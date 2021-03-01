PEMRA Sends Notices to News Channels for Airing Fake News on Petrol Prices

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has served show-cause notices to 14 news channels for airing fake news regarding an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to details, PEMRA has directed the news channels to respond with a written reply as well as send their representatives for an in-person hearing within 7 days.

ALSO READ

Breaking: Match Delayed After Islamabad United Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

On 28 February, mainstream media had reported that the government had decided to increase the prices of petroleum products up to Rs. 7 per liter which would come into effect on 1 March.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first fortnight of March.

ALSO READ

Punjab Excise Dept. to Hold Online Auction for Universal Number Plates

Unfortunately, airing news without checking facts has become a norm when it comes to news channels competing against each other in a bid to create a sensation by reporting anything.