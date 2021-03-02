Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority Raids Private Labs Over Violations

Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has raided 12 laboratories and sealed one laboratory in the federal capital.

According to details, the IHRA raiding team sealed Medi Civil Lab in Blue Area after the lab’s chief pathologist was absent during duty hours and slapped a fine worth Rs. 100,000 on the lab.

Moreover, Chugtai Lab and Al-Nasr Lab in Blue Area have been fined Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 for poor management respectively.

Besides, 9 laboratories in Blue Area have been issued warnings and notices for mismanagement and inefficiencies.

In an official statement, IHRA said that private laboratories found in violation of the IHRA’s warnings and notices could face hefty fines, deregistration, sealing of the facility, and imprisonment as prescribed under the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act 2018.