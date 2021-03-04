Amad Butt Breaks Peshawar Zalmi’s Record of Most Expensive Bowling Spell

Peshawar’s all-rounder, Amad Butt had a roller-coaster of a performance against Karachi Kings on Wednesday, 3 March. Amad’s evening started off brilliantly as he hit Dan Christian for 32 runs in the final over off the innings, the most expensive over in PSL history. His cameo helped Peshawar to a competitive total. But, Karachi were irresistable in their run chase and registered their third victory of the tournament, moving them to the top of PSL points table.

ALSO READ

PSL 2021 Match 13: Another Babar Masterclass Gives Karachi Victory Over Peshawar

Things turned sour for Amad, as he conceded 56 runs off his 4 overs as Karachi chased down the target comfortably. This was the most expensive spell for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL history. The previous most expensive spell was bowled by captain, Wahab Riaz, conceding 54 runs against Quetta Gladiators. These figures also came in the current season of PSL.

Amad also dropped a crucial catch of Mohammad Nabi as he went onto crush Peshawar’s hopes and scored an exceptional half-century. Karachi chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand and with 3 balls to spare.

ALSO READ

Dale Steyn Apologizes to IPL Fans After Strong Backlash for Supporting PSL

This was Amad’s second match in the tournament. He played in the first match but was ruled out of the second match due to an injury and also missed the other two matches. Amad’s performances in the tournament have been unimpressive and his place in the starting XI will now be in serious doubt.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League here:

PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Live Streaming