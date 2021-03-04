Oppo Find X3 Appears in New Teasers Confirming 10-Bit Color Engine

Now that the Oppo Find X3 series is only a week away from launch, the official teaser campaign for the flagship has finally kicked off. The latest teaser confirms that the Find X3 Pro will have a 10-bit color engine, though it doesn’t say anything about the base Find X3.

This feature would make Find X3 the first Android phone capable of capturing, storing, and reproducing 10-bit color content, or in other words, a billion different shades of color. This should also allow for smoother gradients and more accurate color reproduction in the DCI-P3 color space.

In previous reports, popular tipster Evan Blass shared promotional videos for the Find X3 Pro, revealing the device completely and some of its key specifications. These videos also show off their camera prowess with CGI-infused, short movies with a minimalist plot.

The second video showcases the phone’s design instead.

Last but not the least, an older leak has also shown what’s going to be inside the phone’s retail box. It should include a protective case, a charger (thank God), and a pair of wired headphones likely with USB-C.

Stay tuned for updates.