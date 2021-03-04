Vivo S9 5G and S9e 5G Announced With 90Hz Displays And Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo has just announced the latest additions to its mid-range smartphone lineup the S9 5G and S9e 5G. The handsets have been launched as direct successors to the Vivo S7 series and come with a similar design but different hardware.

Design and Display

The smartphones are equipped with a rectangular camera aisle that features three cameras along with a flash on the back.

In terms of display, both phones are built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. The Vivo S9 has an iPhone-like notch that houses a dual-camera setup while the S9e comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. The display offers 1080p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 409 PPI density, and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.

The toned-down Vivo S9e 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 in two memory configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

They both boot OriginOS 1.0 flavored Android 11.

Cameras

The vanilla S9 5G features a triple camera setup on the back led by a 64 MP sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with 44 MP and 8 MP cameras.

The toned-down Vivo S9e retains the same camera configuration but swaps the front camera for a 32 MP single-sensor setup.

Battery and Pricing

Both devices are fueled by a 4000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. The company claims the batteries will top up to 66% within 30 minutes.

The Vivo S9 5G starts at $456 while the toned-down model starts at $370.

Specifications