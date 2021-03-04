Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Vivo S9 5G and S9e 5G Announced With 90Hz Displays And Triple Rear Cameras

Posted 21 mins ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Vivo has just announced the latest additions to its mid-range smartphone lineup the S9 5G and S9e 5G. The handsets have been launched as direct successors to the Vivo S7 series and come with a similar design but different hardware.

Design and Display

The smartphones are equipped with a rectangular camera aisle that features three cameras along with a flash on the back.

In terms of display, both phones are built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. The Vivo S9 has an iPhone-like notch that houses a dual-camera setup while the S9e comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. The display offers 1080p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 409 PPI density, and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.

The toned-down Vivo S9e 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 in two memory configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

They both boot OriginOS 1.0 flavored Android 11.

Cameras

The vanilla S9 5G features a triple camera setup on the back led by a 64 MP sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with 44 MP and 8 MP cameras.

The toned-down Vivo S9e retains the same camera configuration but swaps the front camera for a 32 MP single-sensor setup.

Battery and Pricing

Both devices are fueled by a 4000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. The company claims the batteries will top up to 66% within 30 minutes.

The Vivo S9 5G starts at $456 while the toned-down model starts at $370.

Specifications

Specifications Vivo S9e 5G Vivo S9 5G
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G77 MC9
Chipset MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm) MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 5G (6 nm)
OS Android 11, OriginOS 1.0 Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display AMOLED, 16M colors, 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz AMOLED, 16M colors, 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz
Memory 8GB/(128GB,256GB) (8GB,12GB)/(128GB,256GB)
Camera Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Selfie: 32 MP Selfie: 44 MP + 8 MP
Connectivity LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, MicroUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
Fingerprint scanner Yes (in-display) Yes (in-display)
Battery 4000 mAh (33W charging) 4000 mAh (33W charging)
Price $370 $456

 

 

