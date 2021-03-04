Vivo S9 5G and S9e 5G Announced With 90Hz Displays And Triple Rear Cameras

Vivo has just announced the latest additions to its mid-range smartphone lineup the S9 5G and S9e 5G. The handsets have been launched as direct successors to the Vivo S7 series and come with a similar design but different hardware.
Design and Display
The smartphones are equipped with a rectangular camera aisle that features three cameras along with a flash on the back.
In terms of display, both phones are built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. The Vivo S9 has an iPhone-like notch that houses a dual-camera setup while the S9e comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cam. The display offers 1080p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 409 PPI density, and a 90 Hz refresh rate.
Internals and Storage
Internally, the Vivo S9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with 8 GB or 12 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB onboard storage.
The toned-down Vivo S9e 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 820 in two memory configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
They both boot OriginOS 1.0 flavored Android 11.
Cameras
The vanilla S9 5G features a triple camera setup on the back led by a 64 MP sensor along with an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it comes with 44 MP and 8 MP cameras.
The toned-down Vivo S9e retains the same camera configuration but swaps the front camera for a 32 MP single-sensor setup.
Battery and Pricing
Both devices are fueled by a 4000 mAh battery backed by 33W fast charging. The company claims the batteries will top up to 66% within 30 minutes.
The Vivo S9 5G starts at $456 while the toned-down model starts at $370.
Specifications
|Specifications
|Vivo S9e 5G
|Vivo S9 5G
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
|MediaTek MT6891Z Dimensity 1100 5G (6 nm)
|OS
|Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
|Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
|Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|AMOLED, 16M colors, 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz
|AMOLED, 16M colors, 6.44 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz
|Memory
|8GB/(128GB,256GB)
|(8GB,12GB)/(128GB,256GB)
|Camera
|Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Selfie: 32 MP
|Selfie: 44 MP + 8 MP
|Connectivity
|LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|LTE, MicroUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes (in-display)
|Yes (in-display)
|Battery
|4000 mAh (33W charging)
|4000 mAh (33W charging)
|Price
|$370
|$456